Ohio State’s Stroud is Big Ten offensive player of the year

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the offensive player of the year and freshman of the year in the Big Ten. Stroud led the nation’s top offense and ranks among the top seven passers in eight categories. His 70.9% completion rate and 351.1 yards per game are on track to be school single-season records. Defensive and special teams honorees were announced Tuesday. The Associated Press will announce its Big Ten awards next week.