Polish ruling party against bill seeking to outlaw abortion

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling conservative party has rejected a legislative proposal that would outlaw abortion as homicide, in a parliament debate, arguing the proposal was extreme and “unacceptable” and could lead to social unrest. The bill calls for prison terms even for life. It appeared to have no chance passing into law after a member of the ruling party said during the debate that the party wants the bill rejected in its entirety, believing that it would not serve in society’s interest. The proposal was brought by an anti-abortion rights group, Pro-Right to Life Foundation, after collecting 130,000 signatures of public’s support.