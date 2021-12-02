Fleury stops Ovechkin in shootout, Blackhawks beat Capitals

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Alex Ovechkin in the shootout after Seth Jones tied it midway through the third period and the Chciago Blackhawks rallied past the Washington Captials 4-3. Patrick Kane scored the shootout winner, and Fleury got some assistance from his goalposts to help Chicago win for the third time in five games. The Blackhawks have won seven of 10 games since Derek King took over as interim coach when Jeremy Colliton was fired. The Capitals lost by blowing a lead for the second time in two games. They coughed up a 4-1 lead and fell in regulation at Florida on Tuesday.