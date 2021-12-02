UTSA seeking first C-USA title against Western Kentucky

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — UTSA will host Western Kentucky on Friday night for the Conference USA championship. UTSA was undefeated and ranked in the AP Top 25 for six straight weeks before suffering a crushing loss at North Texas last weekend. The Roadrunners are listed as an underdog to the Hilltoppers, who have won seven straight since losing to UTSA in the regular season. Western Kentucky is led by star quarterback Bailey Zappe, who has thrown for nearly 5,000 yards along with 52 touchdowns this season. WKU is seeking its third C-USA championship while UTSA is trying for its first.