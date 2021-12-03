Bulgaria’s Parliament convenes after 3rd election of year

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s new parliament has convened for its first session following the country’s third parliamentary election of the year. A new anti-corruption party led by two Harvard University graduates emerged as the surprise winner of last month’s snap election, edging out the GERB party of three-time prime minister Boyko Borissov. Under the terms of the Bulgarian Constitution, the country’s president will give the We Continue The Change party the mandate to form a government. President Rumen Radev told lawmakers he would start consultations with the political groups in parliament on Monday. The co-leader of We Continue the Change, Kiril Petkov, says he’s ready to be prime minister if he gets support from potential coalition partners.