Jeffrey Clark’s deposition postponed until December 16

By Ryan Nobles, CNN

The January 6 select committee announced Friday that the deposition with Jeffrey Clark originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until December 16 due to a “medical condition that precludes his participation in tomorrow’s meeting.”

“Through his attorney, Mr. Clark has informed the Select Committee of a medical condition that precludes his participation in tomorrow’s meeting and he has provided ample evidence of his claim. Chairman Thompson has agreed to postpone the deposition until December 16th. Chairman Thompson wishes Mr. Clark well,” select committee spokesperson Tim Mulvey said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the committee approved a report to hold Clark, a former top Justice Department official during the Trump administration, in contempt of Congress for defying his subpoena by refusing to answer questions during a recent deposition and failing to hand over documents to the panel.

But the committee said it was giving Clark another opportunity to appear, on Saturday, in light of a new letter he sent to the panel saying he intends to claim Fifth Amendment protection.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.