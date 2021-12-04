N. Dakota St. grinds S. Illinois for 38-7 FCS playoff win

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Quarterback Cam Miller ran for two scores, TaMerik Williams tallied 112 yards rushing and two scoring runs and second-seeded North Dakota State was never threatened in a 38-7 win in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Bison advance to play No. 7-seed East Tennessee State. North Dakota established a 10-0 lead after the first quarter when Miller ran it in from the 9-yard line to complete a nine-play, 83-yard drive. Jake Reinholz then kicked a 20-yard field goal with 1:58 left in the first. Nic Baker threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Landon Lenoir six seconds into the second and the Salukis were within three. But the Bison established two sustained scoring drives that broke Southern Illinois’ will.