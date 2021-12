SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Saint-Etienne remained stuck to the foot of the French league standings after a humiliating 5-0 rout by Rennes that lifted the Brittany club to second place. The defeat prompted 10-time French champion Saint-Etienne to suspend its coach. Martin Terrier led the Rennes attack with a hat trick against Claude Puel’s team, which has managed just two wins from 17 matches this season.