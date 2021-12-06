Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence dazzles in golden gown at ‘Don’t Look Up’ premiere

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is positively glowing.

The 31-year-old star, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, dazzled in a floor-length gold gown as she posed for pictures at the premiere of her upcoming film “Don’t Look Up” in New York on Sunday night.

She completed the shimmering effect with Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger earrings and styled her hair in an elegant updo.

Lawrence joined co-star Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere for the film, which gets its streaming debut on Netflix on December 24.

Directed by “The Big Short” filmmaker Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up” stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as a pair of astronomers who go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy Earth.

In real life, Lawrence is also preparing for her own major event.

Lawrence and Maroney, an art dealer, tied the knot in 2019 and a representative for the “Hunger Games” star confirmed the couple were expecting their first child to CNN in September.

Later that month, Lawrence opened up about setting boundaries in a bid to protect her child’s privacy.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” she explained during the wide-ranging interview with Variety.

She added that while she is “grateful and excited,” she doesn’t “want anyone to feel welcome into their (her child’s) existence,” which “starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Lawrence, who was named by Forbes as the world’s highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016, won an Oscar for her performance in the 2012 movie “Silver Linings Playbook,” in which she starred alongside Bradley Cooper.

