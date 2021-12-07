SailGP adds Chicago, Dubai to Season 3 regatta lineup

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

The SailGP global league has added Chicago and Dubai to the lineup of regattas for its third season starting in 2022. The Chicago regatta will be held off Navy Pier on Lake Michigan June 18 and 19. It will follow the season opener in Bermuda on May 14 and 15. SailGP will visit the Middle East for the first time for the Sail Grand Prix Dubai on Nov. 11 and 12. SailGP is contested in foiling 50-foot catamarans that reach the equivalent of highway speeds.