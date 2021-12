CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kameron McGusty scored a career-high 29 points, Isaiah Wong added 20 and Miami defeated Lipscomb 76-59. McGusty and Wong combined for 29 of Miami’s 41 second-half points when the Hurricanes extended a nine-point halftime lead to as many as 19. McGusty was 12-of-19 shooting with four 3-pointers and Wong shot 9 of 13. Jordan Miller added 12 points. Kaleb Coleman led the Bisons with 12 points.