Newsmax taps James Rosen as new WH reporter; Robinson out

NEW YORK (AP) — Newsmax says it is not renewing the contract of its former White House correspondent, Emerald Robinson, who was taken off the air last month after spreading false information about COVID-19 vaccines online. Robinson had sent a message to “Christians” on Twitter falsely claiming that vaccines contained a marker called Luciferase that allowed recipients to be tracked. She was suspended by Twitter for a week for violating its misinformation policies, than permanently banned when she repeated it. To replace her, Newsmax says it is hiring James Rosen as its new White House correspondent. Rosen has worked for Fox News and the Sinclair Broadcast Group.