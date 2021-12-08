Penguins F Jake Guentzel out with upper-body injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel’s scorching start for the Pittsburgh Penguins has come to an abrupt halt. The team says the star forward is “week to week” with an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan did not go into detail about how or when Guentzel was hurt. Guentzel left the ice briefly in the first period of a victory over Seattle on Monday night, though he returned and finished with two goals and an assist. Guentzel is riding a 13-game point streak and has 15 goals and 12 assists on the season.