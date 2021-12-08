Watch LIVE: El Paso leaders discuss latest rise in Covid infections

EL PASO, Texas - With new COVID-19 cases crossing the 800 mark on Tuesday, El Paso City and County leaders are set to hold a joint news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego will be addressing the rise in numbers during the event.

According to City data, El Paso's current seven-day average positivity rate is above 22 percent, hospitalizations are at 368 and those in ICU currently number at 101.

El Paso leads most cities in full vaccinations among those five and older at 71.2 percent.