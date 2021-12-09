Gremio relegated 4 years after Copa Libertadores title

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Gremio has been relegated from the country’s top-tier division only four years after winning the Copa Libertadores. The Porto Alegre-based team beat champions Atletico Mineiro 4-2 at home in the final round of the championship, but saw local rival Juventude beat Corinthians 1-0 at home with a goal from the spot by Chico Kim in the 83rd minute. Gremio finished the Brazilian championship with 43 points after 38 matches in the 17th place. Juventude finished one place above with 46 points.