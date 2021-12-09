New York Attorney General Letitia James ends bid for governor and will instead run for reelection

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that she is ending her bid for governor of the state and instead running for reelection.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James said in a statement Thursday. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job.”

“I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do,” she added.

James had announced in late October that she would be entering the race for New York governor, setting up a Democratic primary clash that would have pit her against moderate Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat.

The next gubernatorial election in New York will be held in November 2022.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

