Nicaragua ends relations with Taiwan

By Karol Suarez and Isa Soares, CNN

Nicaragua’s government announced Thursday that it was breaking diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

“The government of Nicaragua declares that it recognizes that there is only one China in the world,” Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a televised announcement.

“The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China and Taiwan is an undoubted part of the Chinese territory. The government of the Republic of Nicaragua breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan as of today and stopped having any contact or official relationship,” he said.

That leaves a little more than a dozen countries worldwide that maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, including fellow Central American countries Honduras and Guatemala.

This is a developing story.

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Matt Rivers in Mexico City.