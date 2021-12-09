One person killed in two vehicle crash on I-10 near Clint

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning one person is dead after a car crash along I-10 near Clint.

Deputies were called to the scene around 3:15 a.m. Thursday. The two vehicle crash happened along I-10 west and mile marker 39.

When investigators arrived, they found the driver of one vehicle dead at the scene due to injuries from the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non life threating injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says I-10 west at Clint to Horizon will be closed for the next several hours. No immi

No further details were immediately available.