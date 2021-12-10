Croatia police save woman, search for child in swollen river

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Police in Croatia say a migrant woman has been rescued from a swollen river on the border with Slovenia, while a search is still underway for a child. Police in the northern Istria peninsula said Friday they received an emergency call and found the woman in “bad physical condition” holding on to a tree trunk by the bank of the Dragonja river. Police say a Croatian and a Slovenian policeman, along with a citizen from the area, managed to put the woman on a ladder and take her out. They say an 18-year-old and one child were already at the shore while another child was missing.