Ghana to require full vaccination for arriving travelers

By FRANCIS KOKUTSE

Associated Press

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana has announced that all adult visitors must provide proof of vaccination to enter the country in an effort to prevent the escalation of coronavirus cases over the holiday period. Ghanaian citizens and residents abroad have two weeks to cross the border unvaccinated after the order goes into effect on Dec. 12. Since November Ghana has been recording an average of 20 positive cases at the airport per day. The government statement said that of the 34 cases of the omicron variant detected in Ghana so far, 75% of them were unvaccinated. Over the last two weeks, cases from the airport account for about 60% of the total new cases recorded in the country.