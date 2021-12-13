‘Belfast’ leads pack of Critics Choice film nominations

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The critics have made their choices for best film of the year.

The film nominations for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on Monday with “Belfast” from Focus Features and “West Side Story” from 20th Century Studios leading the pack, earning 11 nominations each.

With the momentum from Monday’s Golden Globe nominations, “Belfast,” which earned seven Globe nominations, is quickly becoming this season’s award show heavyweight.

The Critics Choice Awards, which will broadcast on CW and TBS, is set to be held on Jan. 9 with hosts Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer — the same date as the Golden Globe Awards, which will not be televised this year. (TBS and CNN are both part of WarnerMedia.)

The Critics Choice TV nominations were announced last week. Here’s how some of the major categories stack up:

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“tick, tick…Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Best actor

Nicolas Cage — “Pig”

Benedict Cumberbatch — “The Power of the Dog”

Peter Dinklage — “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield — “tick, tick…Boom!”

Will Smith — “King Richard”

Denzel Washington — “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best actress

Jessica Chastain — “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman — “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga — “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim — “Licorice Pizza”

Nicole Kidman — “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart — “Spencer”

Best supporting actor

Jamie Dornan — “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds — “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur — “CODA”

Jared Leto — “House of Gucci”

J.K. Simmons — “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee — “The Power of the Dog”

Best supporting actress

Caitríona Balfe — “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose — “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd — “Mass”

Kirsten Dunst — “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis — “King Richard”

Rita Moreno — “West Side Story”

Best young actor/actress

Jude Hill — “Belfast”

Cooper Hoffman –” Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones — “CODA”

Woody Norman — “C’mon C’mon”

Saniyya Sidney — “King Richard”

Rachel Zegler — “West Side Story”

Best acting ensemble

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“The Harder They Fall”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson — “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast”

Jane Campion — “The Power of the Dog”

Guillermo del Toro — “Nightmare Alley”

Steven Spielberg — “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve — “Dune”

Best comedy

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Free Guy”

“The French Dispatch”

“Licorice Pizza”

Best animated feature

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

