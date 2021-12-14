Keechant Sewell will be NYC’s first female police commissioner

By Rob Frehse

New York City will get its first female police commissioner to lead the nation’s largest police department, after Mayor-elect Eric Adams picked Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell.

“Keechant Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve,” Adams said in a statement released to CNN. “Chief Sewell will wake up every day laser-focused on keeping New Yorkers safe and improving our city, and I am thrilled to have her at the helm of the NYPD.”

The formal announcement will be made Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at a public housing development in Queens, according to Adams’ office.

Following news of the pick, the Police Benevolent Association of New York City, the union representing the city’s officers, welcomed Sewell as the next police commissioner, asking her to get the department, and the city, back on course.

“We welcome Chief Sewell to the second-toughest policing job in America,” PBA President Patrick Lynch said in a statement. “The toughest, of course, is being an NYPD cop on the street.”

Lynch added New York City police officers “have passed their breaking point,” adding, “we need to fix that break in order to get our police department and our city back on course.”

“We look forward to working with her to accomplish that goal,” Lynch said.

