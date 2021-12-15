Briton still held after deadly ship collision off Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say a Croatian national has been released because the suspicion against him of being drunk on the British freighter that collided with a Danish freighter off southern Sweden had “weakened.” But prosecutors said Wednesday that he remains a suspect. A British citizen was still detained. Monday’s pre-dawn collision with Danish-flagged “Karin Hoej” caused the latter to capsize and was left floating upside down. One person was later found dead inside the hull and another is missing. The collision happened in foggy weather. The prosecution must decide whether to formally arrest the Briton by noon Thursday at the latest.