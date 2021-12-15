UN launches coronavirus vaccination of migrants in Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says it has launched a coronavirus vaccination campaign for stranded migrants in war-torn Yemen. It says the campaign aims to inoculate around 7,500 migrants in its centers in the provinces of Aden and Marib. Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels took the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen. The conflict however hasn’t prevented migrants from entering the country, desperate to make their way to neighboring Saudi Arabia to find work as housekeepers, servants and construction workers. The U.N. says there’re an estimated 36,000 migrants stranded in Yemen.