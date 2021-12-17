Las Cruces ordinance to limit use of plastic bags in stores starting January 1, 2022

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Starting January 1, 2022, an ordinance to limit single-use plastic bags in certain retail stores in Las Cruces will go into effect.

Las Cruces City Council unanimously adopted this ordinance in August.

The ordinance will include a $100 fine for the first offense by retailers, after a written warning.

According to the City of Las Cruces, some types of plastic bags will be excluded from the ordinance.

Bags still allowed included laundry cleaning bags, bags for restaurant takeaway and bags used by nonprofit agencies or hunger relief charities for certain purposes.

Once the ordinance goes into effect customers will need to pay 10 cents for each paper bag they choose to take at checkout.

Customers may also bring their own reusable bags made of fabric, cloth or other durable material.

Store retailers will have to report the number of paper bags they gave out and how much revenue they have collected each quarter to the city.

They will also have to give half of those earnings to the city quarterly.

The city said it will use that money to promote the ordinance, educate the public and purchase reusable bags for the public.

The ordinance will be reviewed once the law has been in effect for two years.

According to the City of Las Cruces, single-use plastic bags are difficult to recycle and frequently contaminate materials that are processed through the city's curbside recycling program

They said reusable bags are the preferred option to reduce waste and litter, protect wildlife and conserve resources and help eliminate a source of toxins.