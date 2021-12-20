California Democrat announces she will not seek reelection to Congress

By Shawna Mizelle, CNN

Democratic Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard of California announced on Monday that she would not run for reelection next year, becoming the latest House Democrat to decide not to seek another term.

The congresswoman called representing 40th Congressional District constituents “the single most distinguished honor of (her) life” in a statement announcing her decision.

“After thirty years in the House of Representatives, the time has come for me to spend more time with my family. Therefore, I have decided not to seek reelection,” Roybal-Allard said.

The California congresswoman is chairwoman of the House Homeland Security Appropriations subcommittee — the first Latina to do so. Roybal-Allard was also the first Mexican American woman elected to Congress and the first Latina to ever serve on the Appropriations Committee, according to her statement.

Her work in Congress has included pushing to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children.

Roybal-Allard’s announcement comes the same day fellow Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy announced she would not seek reelection to her Florida seat. Many congressional Democrats have announced retirements amid districts being redrawn and a growing consensus that the upcoming midterms are going to be a tough fight for the party.

Democratic candidate Nicole Lopez, who is vying for the 40th Congressional District seat, tweeted Monday, “It’s never easy being the first, but you did it with grit and grace. You have been — and continue to be — an inspiration to Latinas like me, who admire you and hope to follow in your footsteps.”

Roybal-Allard said she looks “forward to continue to work for the people of my district in the new year and long after I leave public office.”

