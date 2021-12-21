Broadway’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ closes permanently amid new Covid wave

By Marianne Garvey

“Jagged Little Pill” has closed for good on Broadway due to the omicron variant of Covid-19.

Following a number of positive cases among the cast and crew, producers confirmed the show will no longer perform on Broadway. All canceled tickets for the Broadhurst Theater performances will be refunded.

“[The] drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything. We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and — due to the detection of multiple positive Covid-19 cases within the company — need to prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew, and entire team working on Jagged Little Pill,” the producers said in a statement. “In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors.”

The last performance of the musical was Dec. 17. A traveling production will head to Australia in the new year.

Amid the omnicron wave, Broadway’s “Aladdin” and “Hamilton” have canceled performances until after Christmas.

