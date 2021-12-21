WATCH LIVE: El Paso police respond after shots fired in northeast El Paso, 2 suffer life-threatening injuries

EL PASO, Texas -- Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a northeast El Paso shooting. The shootings happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday at 4494 Jon Cunningham.

It was not immediately clear if there were other people involved in the shooting. A witness tells ABC-7 they heard as many as four consecutive gunshots.

An ABC-7 crew at the scene saw two guns in the parking lot, one of them near a playground.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 will update this article as we learn more.