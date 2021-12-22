Battle, Willis lead Minnesota past Green Bay 72-56

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamison Battle scored 23 points, Payton Willis had 10 of his 14 in the second half and Minnesota got by Green Bay 72-56. The Phoenix led 29-28 at the half but the Golden Gophers opened the second half with a 12-2 run. Willis, who previously play at Vanderbilt and College of Charleston, surpassed 1,000 career points (1,013) and added a career-high 10 assists. Kamari McGee scored 14 points and Donovan Ivory 11 for Green Bay, which was 2 of 18 from 3-point range.