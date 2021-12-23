‘It’s a shocker’: Many El Paso families coping with loss of loved ones as Christmas approaches

EL PASO, Texas - While Christmas is a time of joy for many, this holiday will be different for the family's who are grieving the loss of a loved one, including the family of Veronica Villareal.

"It's a shocker," said Villareal's uncle, Hector Galaviz. "We just think good things about her, but sometimes you break down. A memory comes, you know, you just can't believe it. We see it on TV, it happens to other people. I never thought it was gonna happen to us."

Galaviz told ABC-7 his niece died just one week ago from complications of Covid-19.

He describes the 38-year-old as caring and the leader of her family making this transition even more difficult.

Villareal worked at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. A spokesperson told ABC-7 her coworkers are also taking the news of her death hard.

"She was a very outgoing person, always wanting to help people," Galaviz said.

Galaviz isn't alone though. Since the pandemic began, nearly 3,000 El Pasoans have died from Covid complications.

Dr. Aisha Shariq, a psychiatrist with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso, said taking care of yourself during this time is important.

"Exercising is a great way -- yoga, meditation -- these are some of the great ways to take care of yourself. Because if you feel better, only then you can make others feel better."

She said having a good support systems is also key during the grieving process. Being able to talk about your loved one's life and share happy memories can help.

"Just having that supportive environment, letting them talk, letting them overcome those feelings and being there for them...is healing and therapeutic."

If you're coping with a loss too there are resources out there that are available including emergence health network's Covid Crisis Hotline: 915-779-1800.

