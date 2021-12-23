Relief fund set up for El Paso employees, family after devastating Tony’s Burrito House fire

EL PASO, Texas -- Days after a devastating fire at Tony’s Burrito House, a relative of the family that owns the business is now organizing a GoFundMe campaign to help employees and family members.

The building was considered a total loss after it caught fire at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The fire was so large that it prompted a massive response from El Paso emergency crews. A total of 13 units and 34 firefighters responded to the blaze.

According to the GoFundMe page, the fund “is solely to assist family members and employees who worked at Tony’s Burrito House at the time of the fire incident. We are fundraising $10,000, 2-months worth their earnings since unemployment benefits do not suffice with keeping afloat during these times.”

The building, located on 1410 Vanderbilt Drive in east El Paso, had been open for 40 years. The restaurant dates back over 50 years. The business had humble beginnings in Juarez.

The restaurant's manager said they were operating on a small 7-member crew due to Covid-19.

Now, the family is hoping to help out their employees and some family members with this fundraiser.