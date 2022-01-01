Dike leaves Orlando, signs 4 1/2-year deal with West Brom

By The Associated Press

American forward Daryl Dike signed with West Bromwich Albion of the second-tier English League Championship on the first day of the winter transfer window, agreeing to a 4 1/2-season contract. The 21-year-old from Edmond, Oklahoma, scored nine goals in 22 matches while on loan to second-tier Barnsley during the second half of the 2020-21 season. He returned to Orlando of Major League Soccer and had 10 goals in 18 regular-season matches plus another in his one playoff appearance. Valérien Ismaël was Dike’s coach at Barnsley last season and was hired last June to coach West Brom.