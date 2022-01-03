First 12 cases of the Omicron variant confirmed in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials confirmed Monday 12 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant among patients in the community.

Health officials say the specimens were collected on Dec. 21 and 22. Six of the patients are male, six are female. The ages of the patients range from their 20s to 70s.

Here's a breakdown of what is known about the patients:

Seven patients were fully vaccinated.

No patient required hospitalization.

Three patients reported having traveled outside El Paso.

Three patients still have active cases.

Seven patients have recovered.

Two patients did not respond to the City's contact tracers.

City health officials say the Omicron variant is likely more transmissible; it is also likely that vaccinated people with breakthrough infections or people infected without symptoms can spread the virus to others.