‘This Is Us’ cast is feeling emotional about the show’s final season too

By Chloe Melas, CNN

We are just hours away from the sixth and final season of “This Is Us.”

The cast of the NBC drama appeared on the “Today” on Tuesday the impact of the series and the friendships they’ve formed with each other over the years.

“I’ve had a woman come up to me one time who had a child strapped to her chest, she’s walking around,” Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson, said during the interview. “She saw me. And she goes, ‘I adopted this baby because of you.’ And she goes, ‘Not you, but your character.'”

Mandy Moore [Rebecca Pearson] said that the success of the show is truly because of the devotion from viewers.

“I think we all knew what a special show that first episode was, but to be a part of something that has this sort of immediate affection of the audience — the audience has been with us since episode one — and it’s just, it’s incredible,” she said.

Dan Fogelman, the show’s creator, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the season and the many questions that will finally be answered.

“Rebecca’s story line and her disease really factors into all of that. Alzheimer’s is a disease that’s a disease for the family, and not just for the one person who’s suffering from it,” he said. “This is a family whose childhoods and adulthoods have been defined by one another. So I think Rebecca’s illness will put them in the spotlight together.”

The show’s season six premiere airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.