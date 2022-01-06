Medical relief teams leave Poland without reaching migrants

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — International humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders says its teams assigned to Poland’s border with Belarus have left the country after repeatedly being denied access to the migrants and refugees they went to help. Doctors Without Borders said Thursday that it spent three months unsuccessfully seeking permission for its emergency response workers to enter the forested border zone where hundreds of asylum-seekers now are stranded in freezing winter weather. Poland’s government has banned public access to the area. Reporters and humanitarian workers need special permission to enter. The European Union has accused the Belarusian government of encouraging people fleeing conflict and poverty to use Belarus as a gateway to illegally enter neighboring EU member nations.