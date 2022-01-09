No. 17 Duke women cruise past Syracuse 74-65

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Onome Akinbode-James scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures and No. 17 Duke turned back Syracuse 74-65 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Akinbode-James made 5 of 9 shots from the floor and all six of her free throws for the Blue Devils (11-2, 2-1), adding six rebounds. Miela Goodchild finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Freshman reserve Shayeann Day-Wilson scored eight of her 13 points in the first half to help Duke take a 40-28 lead into intermission. Teisha Hyman scored 11 of her 23 points in the third quarter to pull Syracuse (8-7, 1-4) within 47-44 with 2:33 left in the period. But Goodchild hit two 3-pointers and Williams made a basket and two free throws in a 12-4 run to close out the quarter and Duke led 59-48.