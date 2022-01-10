‘America’s Dad’ Bob Saget also loved dirty jokes. He mastered both

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Danny Tanner was great, but Bob Saget loved working blue.

The star of the family friendly “Full House” and “Fuller House” series and host of the even more G-rated “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was also well known for his crass humor.

It was a duality that many loved about the TV star and comic who died Sunday at the age of 65.

“I don’t know one comic who ever spent time with Bob Saget and wasn’t in awe of how incredibly cool he was as a human being,” comedian and sports commentator Jonny Loquasto tweeted. “Thank you for teaching our generation so many life lessons on tv and then telling us so many dirty jokes on stage. RIP.”

Saget’s appearance in Penn Jillette and Paul Provenza’s 2005 documentary “The Aristocrats” expanded perception of a man who had played one of the most wholesome and dorky dads in sitcom history.

In the documentary, Saget is one of the comics who takes on a famed dirty joke known far and wide in comedic circles. Saget’s version has been hailed as one of the greatest and “filthiest” of all time. (We can’t repeat it here, but it’s an easy internet search.)

Here are some examples of the humor Saget, who also played a foul-mouthed version of himself on the HBO series “Entourage,” leaves behind.

Working awful gigs in the early years

“This is what happened: there’s a stripper on stage and I don’t remember much about it, but she’s there. She’s got little Easy Bake Oven pie pans over her nether regions – which I believe is near Finland, I’m not sure. And she’s got Scotch-taped matches over the area and she lights the matches on fire. Then she does a little dance in her cocaine stupor and then she just blows herself out.

Then she goes ‘And now the comedy of Bob Saget.'”

– From Sagat’s 2017 stand up special “Bob Sagat: Zero to Sixty.”

Quick on the trigger

“I talk real fast. If you have any drugs take them now. I’m serious, alright? I’m not funny, but I am quick. That’s a problem I have with women too.”

– Sagat performing at Dangerfields in 1984

I know that smell

“(Sniffs) Wait. I know what the surprise is. Joey, you’re making that chili again.”

– Danny Tanner (Saget) with his eyes closed being led to the kitchen when the family tries to hide a horse in their living room during an episode of “Full House.”

He got his sense of humor from his dad

“He was a supermarket person. He said that one day A&P was going to merge with Stop and Shop and be ‘Stop and P.'”

– Saget’s “Dirty Dad Jokes” from his 2013 special “That’s What I’m Talking About.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.