Macron warns against fake news ahead of French election

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says people spreading fake news online should be held accountable and possibly brought to justice. The issue is becoming even more significant ahead of the country’s presidential election on April 10. Macron warned against the threat to democracy caused by online misinformation and fake news in a speech Tuesday in Paris. He suggested new laws should allow internet platforms, influencers and more people getting attention online to be held accountable, just like journalists are. Macron’s speech comes after he received a report over the potential consequences of fake news, including last year’s Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.