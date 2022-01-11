Officer strikes, kills child while headed to Iowa fire

RED OAK, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a southwest Iowa police officer struck and killed a 12-year-old child with a patrol vehicle while headed to an apartment fire. Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla says the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday near an intersection in the town of Red Oak. Dinkla says the officer was responding to the fire in “emergency mode.” Authorities have identified the child as Vana Marie Redd and the officer as 22-year-old Reece Anderson, of Red Oak. The patrol is investigating the crash.