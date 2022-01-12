Bob Saget’s family awaiting medical examiner’s report on his cause of death

By Chloe Melas

Bob Saget’s family is waiting for the results of his autopsy report and not speculating on his cause of death, two sources close to the late actor and comedian tell CNN.

Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday, hours after a two-hour stand-up performance, had Covid-19 in December, according to the source, who called any link to Saget’s death “speculative.”

“At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” Orange County Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said in a statement to CNN on Monday. “The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.”

“Bob seemed healthy. He would not have traveled and been performing had he been not feeling well,” one of the sources added, reiterating the family is waiting for the medical examiner’s complete report.

At the time of his death, Saget was in Florida to perform a series of stand-up shows. In a January 5 episode of the “A Corporate Time with Tom and Dan,” Saget talked about his experience with Covid with his signature humor.

“It is not good. It does not feel good, I had it…I don’t know if I had Delta or, I might have had a combo, maybe at one point they were working together, I don’t know. I think at one point Omicron was opening for Delta but then Omicron got so big Delta’s opening now for Omicron,” Saget joked.

Saget talked about feeling energized and excited about performing in several social media posts just prior to his death.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.