Several rockets hit Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, including US embassy, and wound two civilians

A woman and a child were wounded when several rockets hit Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, including the US embassy, on Thursday, the embassy and Iraqi military said in statements.

“The U.S. Embassy compound was attacked this evening by terrorist groups attempting to undermine Iraq’s security, sovereignty, and international relations,” the embassy said in a statement.

“We have long said that these sorts of reprehensible attacks are an assault not just on diplomatic facilities but on the sovereignty of Iraq itself,” the embassy added in the tweeted statement.

The Iraqi military said “a cowardly terrorist act” targeted ” innocent residents of the Green Zone in Baghdad and the headquarters of the diplomatic missions.”

Several missiles were launched from the Dora neighborhood in southern Baghdad, the military said.

Security forces are now investigating the incident.

Baghdad’s Green Zone houses Iraqi government offices and several embassies.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

