3 more Florida men charged in US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say three more Florida men, one with connections to a rightwing extremist group, have been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Court records show Alan Fischer III, Zachary Johnson and Dion Rajewski were arrested Thursday and charged with civil disorder. Fischer and Rajewski are additionally charged with assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon. A criminal complaint says Fischer marched to the Capitol with members of the Proud Boys. Authorities say he was part of a group that pushed through officers to gain entry into the Capitol. Johnson and Rajewski are accused of possessing pepper spray. The men are being prosecution in the nation’s capital.