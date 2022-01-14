Brady, SB champion Bucs launch repeat bid against Eagles

The Associated Press

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the Brady-led New England Patriots 17 years ago. The quest begins Sunday in an NFC wild-card round matchup at home against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The teams are meeting in the postseason for the first time since the NFC championship game after the 2002 season. The Bucs won that one, advancing to their first Super Bowl.