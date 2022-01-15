Alabama cornerback Armour-Davis declares for NFL draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Armour-Davis announced his decision on social media. He tied for the team lead with three interceptions in 11 starts. But Armour-Davis battled a hip injury late in the season, missing the Auburn game and both matchups with Georgia in the Southeastern Conference and national championship games. It was his first season as a starter in the secondary. Armour-Davis joins a number of Alabama players entering the draft, including left tackle Evan Neal, cornerback Josh Jobe and wide receivers Jameson Williams, John Metchie and Slade Bolden.