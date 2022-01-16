Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies at 76

By Stephanie Busari and Eleanor Pickston, CNN

Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has died, Malian state media channel ORTM reported on Sunday. He was 76.

Keita was in office for seven years, from September 2013 to August 2020, before being ousted in a military coup.

Special forces commander Assimi Goita was one of several colonels who overthrew Keita in August 2020, after which the interim authorities promised an 18-month transition to civilian rule. Goita staged a second coup in May 2021 when he pushed aside the interim president and took the job himself.

