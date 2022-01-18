2 suspects arrested in Congo in Italian ambassador’s death

By JUSTIN KATUMWA

Associated Press

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Authorities in eastern Congo say they have arrested two men in connection with an ambush that killed the Italian ambassador last year. The suspects, identified as members of a rebel group, were presented to the military governor in North Kivu province on Tuesday. Police said that the rebels had stopped the convoy hoping to seek more than $1 million in ransom. Instead, Ambassador Luca Attanasio died along with Carabiniere paramilitary officer Vittorio Iacovacci and a U.N. World Food Program driver, Moustapha Milambo. On Tuesday, police identified the chief suspect in the killings as a man named Aspirant but said he was still on the run.