David Gonzalez, digital content director

David Gonzalez is the digital content director for kvia.com. David writes breaking news stories, general news and curates relevant and engaging content for Borderland viewers.

David has previously worked as ABC-7's executive producer and marketing director. His career experience has taken him to San Diego, where he produced various station image campaigns and helped increase viewership for the evening and late newscasts. David also volunteers as a board member for FilmOut San Diego.

David's interests vary wildly, but he's managed to focus on three key areas: travel, film and photography.

One of David's proudest accomplishments is having his price-per-unit comparison app accepted to the App Store only a year after writing his very first line of code.

David's bucket list includes visiting all 132 'Pueblos Magicos' (Magical Towns) in Mexico. His favorite so far: Tequila, Jalisco.