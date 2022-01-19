Judge heard on video mocking lawyer removed from court

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A Cook County judge who made sexist comments about an attorney that were broadcast live on YouTube won’t be hearing any cases in the immediate future. In an order made public Wednesday removing Judge William Raines from the bench, Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans said Raines also must undergo “sensitivity training and gender bias counseling.” It’s unclear when or if Raines will be allowed to return to the courtroom. Evans’ order says another judge must monitor and mentor Raines and report back to the court system’s executive committee within 90 days. Raines made the comments about attorney Jennifer Bonjean on Jan. 11, after she left his courtroom.