Lewis’ late 3 sends Marquette past No. 11 Villanova 57-54

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Lewis buried a 3 from the top of the arc with 11.5 seconds left to send Marquette to a 57-54 win over No. 11 Villanova. The Wildcats lost on their on-campus home court for the first time in 30 games. Villanova hadn’t lost at the Pavilion since November 2018. Lewis hit five 3s and scored 21 points for Marquette. Greg Elliott hit four 3s and scored 14 points. Eric Dixon led Villanova with 15 points and Justin Moore had 13.