Missouri Highway Patrol mistakenly sends Batman-themed alert

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol alert sent cellphones blaring across the state. Authorities in Gotham City, Missouri, were searching for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700GT. There is no Gotham City, Missouri, the car referenced was the one used by the Joker in the 1989 “Batman” movie, and the patrol soon acknowledged that the Tuesday evening alert was a mistake. Shortly after the first alert, the patrol sent another saying to disregard it. In a brief news release, the patrol said a routine test of Missouri’s Blue Alert system was inadvertently transmitted statewide.